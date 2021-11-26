Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Up 5.5%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 3,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,921,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,294,000 after buying an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,035,000 after acquiring an additional 645,838 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,027,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
