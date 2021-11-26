Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Up 5.5%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 3,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,921,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,294,000 after buying an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,035,000 after acquiring an additional 645,838 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,027,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

