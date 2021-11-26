Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as low as C$0.51. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 4,100 shares traded.

Separately, Laurentian decreased their target price on Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$63.07 million and a P/E ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

