Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.49

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and traded as low as $9.38. Atlantia shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 2,684 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlantia currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

