Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.35% of Atlanticus worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter worth $1,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 54.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 168.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATLC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $64.80 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

