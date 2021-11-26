Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to post $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. Atmos Energy posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

NYSE ATO opened at $95.00 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after purchasing an additional 467,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,967,000 after acquiring an additional 170,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,891,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after acquiring an additional 818,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

