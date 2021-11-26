Atwater Malick LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

JNJ stock opened at $160.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.54 and its 200 day moving average is $167.30. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

