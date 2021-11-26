Automata Network (ATA) Price Tops $1.08 on Major Exchanges

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Automata Network has a market cap of $185.31 million and approximately $154.82 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001979 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00073778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00099450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.02 or 0.07459138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,405.30 or 1.00102188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

