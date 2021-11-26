Autonio Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Autonio has a total market cap of $13.30 million and $381,586.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00073778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00099450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.02 or 0.07459138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,405.30 or 1.00102188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.