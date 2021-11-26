Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Avnet alerts:

NASDAQ AVT traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.78. 8,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,426. Avnet has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.