Axe Price Reaches $0.0332 on Top Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $174,480.91 and approximately $57,694.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.41 or 0.00482326 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

