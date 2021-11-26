Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.30% of Axonics worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Axonics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,443 shares of company stock worth $4,788,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AXNX opened at $61.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

