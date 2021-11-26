Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.01

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 64924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 1,051.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 969,589 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 783,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 98.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,503,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 745,511 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

