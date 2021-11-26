B. Riley Comments on Foot Locker, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $7.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.03.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FL. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Foot Locker stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $635,301,000 after acquiring an additional 445,365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,619,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $256,873,000 after buying an additional 132,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after buying an additional 149,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after buying an additional 103,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

