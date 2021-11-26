Badger DAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23.96 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $284.63 million and $23.96 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $25.51 or 0.00046925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Coin Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,158,228 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

