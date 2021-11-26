Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) President Acquires $657,230.00 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.70. 2,054,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.35.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

