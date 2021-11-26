Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) President Acquires $657,230.00 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Ball stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.70. 2,054,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.35.
Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
