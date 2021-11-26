Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,861 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ball by 1,030.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,533 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,181,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Ball by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ball by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLL opened at $93.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.31.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

