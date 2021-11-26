Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray Sells 2,000 Shares

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total transaction of C$42,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,397.28.

BLDP traded down C$0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.38. 1,016,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,926. The company has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.02. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$15.50 and a 12-month high of C$53.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a C$16.00 price target for the company.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

