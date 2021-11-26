Banano (BAN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $655,143.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $20.65 million and approximately $655,143.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001752 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00064347 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,616 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,014,361 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

