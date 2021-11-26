Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Shares Down 8.9%

Bangkok Bank Public Co. Ltd. (OTC:BKKPF)’s share price dropped 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bangkok Bank Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51.

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

