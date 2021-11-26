Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 20,468 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.63% of Columbus McKinnon worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

