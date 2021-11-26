Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 230,415 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 554.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

