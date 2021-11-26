Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 230,415 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 554.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 54.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

