Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 258,929 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 197.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after buying an additional 269,771 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,147,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after buying an additional 326,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after buying an additional 91,822 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares during the period. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,435.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.