Bank of America Corp DE Acquires New Position in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 725,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.99% of Convey Holding Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

CNVY opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

