Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in StoneCo by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,395,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,590 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,582,000. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in StoneCo by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,120,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,125,000 after purchasing an additional 700,315 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in StoneCo by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,424,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,577,000 after purchasing an additional 682,667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in StoneCo by 545.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 596,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $17.07 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32.
STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora decreased their price target on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC decreased their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
