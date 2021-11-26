Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in StoneCo by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,395,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,590 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,582,000. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in StoneCo by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,120,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,125,000 after purchasing an additional 700,315 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in StoneCo by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,424,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,577,000 after purchasing an additional 682,667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in StoneCo by 545.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 596,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $17.07 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora decreased their price target on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC decreased their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.