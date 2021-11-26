Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,103 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.42% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,314,000 after buying an additional 1,449,506 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,013,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after acquiring an additional 433,733 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 751,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 275,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

WRE opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

