Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 117,199 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.37% of Everi worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Everi by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,660 shares of company stock worth $3,855,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of EVRI opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 2.76.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.