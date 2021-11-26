Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 117,199 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.37% of Everi worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 167.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 97,048 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 978,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth about $22,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,660 shares of company stock worth $3,855,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 2.76. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

