Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.32% of Fulton Financial worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FULT opened at $17.11 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

