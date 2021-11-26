Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.38% of TowneBank worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 33.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

TOWN opened at $33.41 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.