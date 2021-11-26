Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

BUI stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

