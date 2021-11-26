Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $25.85 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

