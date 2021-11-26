Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,373 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.68% of Brigham Minerals worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,805 shares of company stock worth $1,071,121. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNRL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

