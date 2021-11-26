Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of Gentherm worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Gentherm by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 36,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on THRM. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.53 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.