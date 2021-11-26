Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.31 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 605.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 137,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

