Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.31 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 605.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 137,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
