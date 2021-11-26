Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.73% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNMA. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 98,756 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 83,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 94,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

GNMA stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.