Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.41 Million Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.34% of AeroVironment worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in AeroVironment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,635 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 264,945 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 265,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,730 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,900 shares of company stock worth $2,390,994 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

