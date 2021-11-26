Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.41 Million Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.34% of AeroVironment worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,900 shares of company stock worth $2,390,994 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

