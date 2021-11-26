Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.37% of Mueller Water Products worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

