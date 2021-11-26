Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.44 Million Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.37% of Mueller Water Products worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MWA opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

