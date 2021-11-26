Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.56 Million Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Avista worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 93,961 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 238,125 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

AVA stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.45%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

