Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.67 Million Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of Sleep Number worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Sleep Number by 27.9% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 61.1% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

SNBR opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

