Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.73 Million Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.30% of Axonics worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,668,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of AXNX opened at $61.58 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,443 shares of company stock worth $4,788,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.