Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.63% of Columbus McKinnon worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCO. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of CMCO opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

