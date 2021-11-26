Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $158,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

RLJ opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

