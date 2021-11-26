Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.