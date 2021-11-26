Bank of America Corp DE Makes New Investment in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 725,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.99% of Convey Holding Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth $6,450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth $5,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth $4,522,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth $4,391,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth $4,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

NYSE CNVY opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. Analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.