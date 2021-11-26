Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 190,385 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westpac Banking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of WBK opened at $15.66 on Friday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4509 per share. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

