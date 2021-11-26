Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 258,929 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 326,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after buying an additional 269,771 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,147,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 412,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 109,220 shares during the period. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,435.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

