Bank of America Corp DE Sells 120,416 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.54% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $91.12 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44.

